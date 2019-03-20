Seychelles rounded off their preparation for Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria, with a 3-0 defeat to Ethiopia’s U-23 team on Tuesday.
The Coach Gavin Jeanne-tutored side lost back-to-back friendly matches against the same side. Three days prior, they lost 1-0 and a rematch …
