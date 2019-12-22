Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, had his quarterly media chat in Ibadan, the state Capital, on Friday night, where he promised that the state workers will get a 13th-month salary on Dec 28, 2019. Makinde’s government was said to have paid December salary on the 16th, to help civil servants prepare for Christmas.....
