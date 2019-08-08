Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is the cover star of Thimxx Magazine’s maiden edition.
The magazine which is owned by beauty store Persianas Retail, also with this edition are launching a new campaign tagged Colour Me Pretty With Seyi Shay....
