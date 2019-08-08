JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Seyi Shay Covers Thimxx Magazine’s Maiden Edition In Bikini Photos – Nairaland

#1
Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is the cover star of Thimxx Magazine’s maiden edition.

The magazine which is owned by beauty store Persianas Retail, also with this edition are launching a new campaign tagged Colour Me Pretty With Seyi Shay....

seyi.jpg

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/33gqBi8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top