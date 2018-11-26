The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) members to bury their differences and work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.
Mustapha made the appeal at the end of the two days APC North …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2SdC2Ro
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mustapha made the appeal at the end of the two days APC North …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2SdC2Ro
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]