The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayodele Oke, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal were on Wednesday suspended by the Nigerian Presidency. Oke's suspension was connected to the large sum of foreign currency found in an apartment in Lagos state by the EFCC. SGF Lawal had been indicted by the Senate months ago. The Presidency said an investigation has been launched into the matter. According to a report from the Daily Sun, both men have been placed under surveillance, following their suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari. The movement of the duo are being monitored, as investigation into their cases commences. Sources explained that the reason the Presidency did not give the duo prior notice of their suspension was to ensure thorough investigation.