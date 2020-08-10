Shareholders approve PZ's sale of land to WAMCO | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc have unanimously approved the resolutions authorizing their directors to, on behalf of the company, execute the sale and transfer of a portion of land situated within its Ikorodu Industrial Estate where NUTRICIMA factory conducts its business operations to...
guardian.ng
