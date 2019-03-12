Vitafoam Nigeria Plc’s proposed dividend and bonus have been approved by the company’s shareholders, who also praised the management for achieving a better result in 2018 despite a tough business environment.
The shareholders endorsed the N260.51 million dividend, which translates to 25 kobo per ordinary share. They also approved a bonus …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2TD1fsZ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The shareholders endorsed the N260.51 million dividend, which translates to 25 kobo per ordinary share. They also approved a bonus …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2TD1fsZ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]