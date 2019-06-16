The Nigeria Agribusiness Register Networking (AgNet), a business outfit, says the Shea Butter tree has the potential of creating millions of jobs if it is well optimised and processed.
Mr Roland Oroh, Managing Director, AgNet, disclosed this in an interview on Sunday in Abuja, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2IKAL18
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Mr Roland Oroh, Managing Director, AgNet, disclosed this in an interview on Sunday in Abuja, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2IKAL18
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]