Submit Post Advertise

Politics Shehu Garba - Why Buhari Is Receiving Visitors In London

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Jul 26, 2017 at 6:59 AM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu on Tuesday explained why ailing President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving visitors in London.

    Garba Shehu.jpg

    Shehu said, “The visit is a goodwill visit and there is nothing more than that.

    “I believe Nigerians in various positions have yearned to go and meet the President and at some point, this obviously has not been permitted.

    “But given the change in circumstances, you can see that it is coming from London itself and the President is welcoming it.

    “It is a goodwill visit. As a cultural people, we visit people leaving hospital and I am sure the President himself will be delighted to see people coming from the six geopolitical zones to convey the goodwill of Nigerians.”
     
    Jules, Jul 26, 2017 at 6:59 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    What a joke.
     
    curator, Jul 26, 2017 at 7:14 AM
    #2