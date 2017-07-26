Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu on Tuesday explained why ailing President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving visitors in London. Shehu said, “The visit is a goodwill visit and there is nothing more than that. “I believe Nigerians in various positions have yearned to go and meet the President and at some point, this obviously has not been permitted. “But given the change in circumstances, you can see that it is coming from London itself and the President is welcoming it. “It is a goodwill visit. As a cultural people, we visit people leaving hospital and I am sure the President himself will be delighted to see people coming from the six geopolitical zones to convey the goodwill of Nigerians.”