A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday restrained the All Progressives Congress from conducting the primary to select the party’s candidate for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.
The court gave the ruling based on an ex-parte motion brought by Uba Sani, a senatorial …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2P68RhW
Get More Nigeria Political News
The court gave the ruling based on an ex-parte motion brought by Uba Sani, a senatorial …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2P68RhW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]