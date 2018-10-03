Politics Shehu Sani’s automatic ticket: Court stops APC from conducting Senatorial primaries in Kaduna Central – Vanguard News

#1
A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday restrained the All Progressives Congress from conducting the primary to select the party’s candidate for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The court gave the ruling based on an ex-parte motion brought by Uba Sani, a senatorial …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2P68RhW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top