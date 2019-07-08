Senator Shehu Sani has commented on the failing refineries in the country, revealing the classes of people that are behind it all.
The senator, via his twitter page on Sunday, July 7, said that people behind the horrible condition of Nigeria's refineries are those who want it sold and those who will buy it.
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2FXKsIY
Get More Nigeria Political News
The senator, via his twitter page on Sunday, July 7, said that people behind the horrible condition of Nigeria's refineries are those who want it sold and those who will buy it.
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2FXKsIY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 10.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]