Shehu Sani Condemns Govt Officials over Hate Speech

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has condemned government officials involved in hate speeches.

Sani said some people in government are raising concerns about hate speech while they pay some media users to attack and defame others. In a Twitter post at the weekend, the senator, …



