Politics Shehu Sani - El-Rufai Has Been Duped

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Jan 16, 2017 at 9:44 AM. Views count: 448

    Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has again launched fresh attack on Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

    Reacting to the claim that Sheik Uba Abdulaziz Sani defected from his political camp to join forces with El-Rufai, the Senator told DAILY POST, “I do not know Shiek Abdulaziz and he never belonged to my camp as he claimed.

    “Governor El-rufa’i invited him and few others through his S. A ‎Political Affairs, Mallam Uba Sani and gave each of them N200,000, a plot of land and a contract for defecting from my camp. Honestly they don’t belong to my camp, hence, Mr. governor has been duped”, Sani said.
     
