The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the claim by the ruling All Progressives Congress that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not a Nigerian. The APC had yesterday filed a motion …
