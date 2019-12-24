Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has described the immediate order by the Federal Government for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, as a “welcome development.’’
In a statement released on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QkOUWs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement released on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QkOUWs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]