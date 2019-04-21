Metro Shehu Sani reacts as gunmen ambush tourists in Kaduna, kill 2, abduct 3 others – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has reacted to the attack on a popular tourist resort in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, where two persons were killed and three others kidnapped.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Command, DSP Yakubu …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IJLB9i

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top