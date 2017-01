Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district has reacted to the emergence of Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) as the new Senate leader of the National Assembly.The Senator said the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has finally heal the wounds of acrimony and division within the Senate APC Caucus by the removal of Ali Ndume as the senate leader.Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday wrote the Senate President Bukola Saraki over the appointment of a new leader.He said: “It's hoped that the new change in the senate APC leadership, as announced by the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, will finally heal the wounds of acrimony and division within the Senate APC caucus and usher in a new phase and chapter among members of the Party in the Upper House”.