A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Shekarau announced his decision to join the ruling party after a closed-door meeting with the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.
The closed-door meeting was held on Friday in Kano State.
