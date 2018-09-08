A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.
Mr Shekarau declared his much anticipated defection at a meeting with loyalists held at his Mundubawa avenue residence on Saturday. He said he decided …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wV94xA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Shekarau declared his much anticipated defection at a meeting with loyalists held at his Mundubawa avenue residence on Saturday. He said he decided …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wV94xA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]