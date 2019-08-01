Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has asked the people of Borno state to repent and seek the face of God.
In an audio he released on Sunday, the sect leader said there were a lot infidels among the people of the state which has come under serious attacks in the last decade.
He also tackled Babagana Zulum, governor of the state, for saying some insurgents were tired of fighting.
