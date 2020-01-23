Metro Shekau gives condition for Chibok girls’ release, threatens to attack Buhari - The Cable

#1
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has given a condition under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released.

More than 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody.

In a video the Boko Haram leader released 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno, Shekau said the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government let go of the sect members currently in detention.

1581601218844.png

READ MORE
 
[104]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top