In a new video released, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, could be seen threatening to attack President Muhammadu Buhari if he visits Maiduguri, Borno State, again.Buhari had visited the troubled city on Wednesday to sympathise with the state over the killing of at least 30 persons on Sunday by terrorists in the town of Auno.But shortly after his visit to the state, Boko Haram insurgents struck again, killing several persons in the process.