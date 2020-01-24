Business Shell declares force majeure, to stop Bonny Light crude oil export – Nairametrics

Shell Petroleum Development Company will stop Bonny Light crude oil exports after announcing a force majeure on the operation. The subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria had made the decision due to circumstances beyond its control.

According to a spokesman, Shell’s decision to declare a force majeure was prompted by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and …

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2GjyBom

