The Federal Government of Nigeria received the sum of $6.3 billion from Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in 2018.
The money, which was paid to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2UtIBUO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The money, which was paid to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2UtIBUO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]