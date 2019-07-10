Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday visited one of the wounded officers in the National Assembly attack, Igbere TV reports.
Igbere TV reports that members of the Islamic Shiite group, had on Tuesday, attacked some officers when they invaded the NASS complex in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JymTaD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Igbere TV reports that members of the Islamic Shiite group, had on Tuesday, attacked some officers when they invaded the NASS complex in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JymTaD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]