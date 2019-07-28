A spokesman of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, whose members are known as Shiites, has reacted to the labelling of the movement as a ‘terrorist group’ by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
The spokesman who was not identified by Reuters, said although the group …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Mm541x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The spokesman who was not identified by Reuters, said although the group …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Mm541x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]