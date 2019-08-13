The proscribed Islamic Movement has thanked human rights lawyer Femi Falana and other people of conscience that made possible the departure of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat to India for medical treatment.
In a statement, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, Chairman, Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee said:“We wish …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MXzgAh
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, Chairman, Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee said:“We wish …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MXzgAh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]