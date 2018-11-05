The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has listed the names of 34 of its members who were allegedly killed by soldiers on October 27, 29 and 30, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The group, also known as Shiites, clashed with soldiers in Abuja during protests …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2D4XTX4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The group, also known as Shiites, clashed with soldiers in Abuja during protests …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2D4XTX4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]