Metro Shiites Release 34 Names of Protesters Killed by Soldiers – Thisdaylive

#1
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has listed the names of 34 of its members who were allegedly killed by soldiers on October 27, 29 and 30, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group, also known as Shiites, clashed with soldiers in Abuja during protests …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2D4XTX4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top