Metro Shisha … Lethal ‘Killer’ wrapped in flavours – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Penultimate Tuesday, the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, declared his foundation’s desire to spend $160m to battle youth vaping, while American President, Donald Trump equally made public plans to ban flavoured cigarettes in order to “innocent children.”.....

shisha.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/3535f8I

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top