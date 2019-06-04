Metro Shocker! Man Roasted Alive While Smoking In The Backseat Of His Friend’s Car In Warri (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
It has been reported that a man has died in the back of a car while smoking cigarettes.

The shocking incident reportedly happened in a community in Warri, startling the residents who witnessed it. According to reports, trouble started when the …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2EQwZlK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top