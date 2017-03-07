Submit Post Advertise

World Shocking! Ben Carson Refers to Slaves as Immigrants

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Mar 7, 2017 at 11:06 AM. Views count: 103

  1. Jules

    Ben Carson, US Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), on Monday referred to slaves brought to the United States against their will as “immigrants.”

    Addressing Staff at HUD, Carson said, ''There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” said Carson, who is African-American.

    “But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” he said.

    Carson's remark sparked on Twitter. See some tweets:

    carson f.JPG carson f2.JPG carson f3.JPG carson f4.JPG carson f5.JPG carson f6.JPG carson f7.JPG BEN CARSON.jpg

    See video:

     
    Jules, Mar 7, 2017 at 11:06 AM
    Comments

  2. Oluogunjobi

    Dear @curator -- what do you have to say on Secretary Carson's comment?
     
    Oluogunjobi, Mar 7, 2017 at 11:16 AM
  3. Jules

    he needs brain surgery
     
    Jules, Mar 7, 2017 at 11:19 AM
