Metro Shocking Story Of Undergraduate Who Hanged Himself In Anambra – Tori News

#1
It has been reported that a 29-year old student of College of Education Nsugbe, Anambra East local council area of Anambra State, committed suicide in his off campus hostel.

According to The Nation, the deceased, identified as Philips Chinedu, a native of Eziowelle in …



Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2PQmMbN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top