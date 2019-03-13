Entertainment Shocking things Hollywood Stars, Millionaires, allegedly Did to get their Kids into College – BellaNaija

#1
The United States Justice Department has announced dozens of charges related to a massive college admission bribery scheme.

The Huffington Post reports that the bribery scheme involved big names in America, from Hollywood actresses to Wall Street and Silicon Valley executives....



via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2F9hHsR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top