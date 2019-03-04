Abiola Ajimobi, the outgoing Governor of Oyo State, can no longer attend governorship campaign events of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, SaharaReporters understands.
Ajimobi lost his Oyo South Senatorial District bid to Dr. Kola Balogun of the Peoples …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ITEOeL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ajimobi lost his Oyo South Senatorial District bid to Dr. Kola Balogun of the Peoples …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ITEOeL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 146.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[72]