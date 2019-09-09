Lady Evangelist Bisola Hephzi-bah Johnson revealed more on alleged deception machine staged by her former boss, Prophet Abdulfatai Temitope Balogun aka Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Lz177H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Lz177H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 47.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[17]