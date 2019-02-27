Shoprite Holdings has said its outlook could improve after its worst first-half performance in more than a decade, hit by supply problems in South Africa and a currency devaluation in Angola.
"Since January 2019, an improved sales trend is evident," the group said in a statement on Tuesday, adding …
