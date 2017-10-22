Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, has charged police personnel to be disciplined and dedicated while in the line of duty. The IGP made this statement via the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Operations, Taiwo Lakanu who represented the IGP at the graduation ceremony of the Tactical Commanders' Course that was organised by the United States Embassy on the 19th of October, 2017. In addition to the advice on discipline and dedication, the IGP also tasked participants of the course to realise their required and collective responsibility to protect Nigerian citizens and all others currently residing within the borders of our great country. Carried out by the Special Programme for Embassy Augmentation and Response (SPEAR), participants were trained in modern terror and crime fighting skills and tactics. Courtesy: Vanguard News