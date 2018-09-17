Former football international and Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia has been unveiled as the Ambassador of Adron Games 2018.
Siasia ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, which brings many stakeholders together and …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NRlJuV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Siasia ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, which brings many stakeholders together and …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NRlJuV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]