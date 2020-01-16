Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has taken to social media to reveal the things he would do if he becomes president and they are pretty interesting. With many Nigerian entertainers delving into politics, it comes as no surprise that Harrysong taken to social media …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/3aghv8G
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/3aghv8G
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]