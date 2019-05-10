Business Siemens Oil/Gas Business Restructuring To Affect 10,000 Jobs – Leadership Newspaper

German industrial equipment maker, Siemens has announced plans to cut some 10,000 jobs in a major restructuring that will involve spinning off its oil, gas and power generation business and creating new areas of growth.

The company said that it would spin off its division that makes power …



