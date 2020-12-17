Metro SIM registration: Reps demand 10 weeks extension on NIN submission – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

SIM registration: Reps demand 10 weeks extension on NIN submission - New Telegraph

The House of Representatives has advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10-month extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given. The resolution was arrived at...
