Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
SIM registration: Reps demand 10 weeks extension on NIN submission - New Telegraph
The House of Representatives has advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10-month extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given. The resolution was arrived at...
www.newtelegraphng.com