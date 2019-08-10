Celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi will be providing music for the night at this year’s edition of Seyi law’s Fast & Funny, scheduled for Sunday, August 11, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Also on the music bill are Port …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/33or3e9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Also on the music bill are Port …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/33or3e9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]