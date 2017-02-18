Nigerian Singer, Simi is not surprised by how successful she has become. The ‘Jamb Question’ crooner recently revealed to PUNCH Newspaper that she always knew that she would be a big star. “I am very elated that such is happening to me right now. This will give me a bigger platform than I had before. The limelight is now bigger than it used to me. When you work hard and have good work ethics and you continue to improve yourself, the sky is the beginning of the limit. “I am not surprised at my success, I am just grateful to God. My record label, Xtreme Music, is very important to my career. They allow me to have creative expression. They don’t dictate the kind of music I do. They support me and push me.”