UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco has accused DMW act Peruzzi of allegedly trying to rape her after she hired him to write songs for her and also making an upfront payment of N10m.
The lady said she hired Peruzzi to write songs for her after a Bank Manager spoke highly of …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uKb6SG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The lady said she hired Peruzzi to write songs for her after a Bank Manager spoke highly of …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uKb6SG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]