Entertainment Singer Daffy Blanco accuses Peruzzi of allegedly trying to rape her, releases audio clips of him allegedly apologizing – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco has accused DMW act Peruzzi of allegedly trying to rape her after she hired him to write songs for her and also making an upfront payment of N10m.

The lady said she hired Peruzzi to write songs for her after a Bank Manager spoke highly of …

blanco.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uKb6SG

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top