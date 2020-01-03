Iyanya Mbuk, a former Mavin artiste, has been charged with alleged car theft by the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, in Ikoyi, Lagos State.
He was on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, taken to court and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, according....
via The Trent – https://ift.tt/37ctRf6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He was on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, taken to court and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, according....
via The Trent – https://ift.tt/37ctRf6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]