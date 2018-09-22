Metro Singer Mayorkun narrowly escapes being killed in Lagos by groupies, they shattered his car windows (video) – Naija.ng

#1
With fame comes a lot of unplanned things and young singer, Mayorkun, recently experienced the effect of being loved intensely by fans.

In a recently released video clip, Mayorkun, and a group...



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xGwAOb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top