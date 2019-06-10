Nigerian Singer, Peruzzi is currently trending on social media after he reportedly slapped a popular twitter influencer known as Pamilerin.
According to an Instagram User who narrated the incident, Peruzzi assaulted Pamilerin because of a tweet that was posted sometime in January 2019. Read below; Today I saw the worst form …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2I4nhxX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to an Instagram User who narrated the incident, Peruzzi assaulted Pamilerin because of a tweet that was posted sometime in January 2019. Read below; Today I saw the worst form …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2I4nhxX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]