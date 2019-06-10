Entertainment Singer Peruzzi blasted for landing a big hit on the face of a popular twitter user. – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Nigerian Singer, Peruzzi is currently trending on social media after he reportedly slapped a popular twitter influencer known as Pamilerin.

According to an Instagram User who narrated the incident, Peruzzi assaulted Pamilerin because of a tweet that was posted sometime in January 2019. Read below; Today I saw the worst form …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2I4nhxX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top