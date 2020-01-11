Entertainment Singer Wizkid becomes first Nigerian artiste to bag NAACP Image Award nomination – Legit.ng

Popular Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been nominated for a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Award (NAACP) alongside other international artistes.

The singer has become the first Nigerian artiste to be honoured with the nomination for his hard work....


via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2R6907q

