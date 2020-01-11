Popular Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been nominated for a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Award (NAACP) alongside other international artistes.
The singer has become the first Nigerian artiste to be honoured with the nomination for his hard work....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2R6907q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer has become the first Nigerian artiste to be honoured with the nomination for his hard work....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2R6907q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 17.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]