Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Sit-tight Leaders Are Africa’s Problem – Abubakar – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The former head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), has‎ said that the genesis of Africa’s political problems was “the action of its sit-tight leaders.”

According to him, the maximum rulers do all they can to amend the constitution of their countries in order to perpetuate themselves in …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PcQebN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top