JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Six abducted aid workers appear in Boko Haram video – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
In a video clip released on Wednesday, the six humanitarian workers and staff of Action Against Hunger (ACF) who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents last week, have begged the Nigerian government “to do something” about their release. The three minutes and 17 seconds video featured …

AIDS.PNG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ys9KcB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top